Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $542.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on GBERY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Geberit from CHF 650 to CHF 495 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Societe Generale upgraded Geberit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised Geberit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 4th.

Geberit Stock Performance

Shares of GBERY opened at $44.98 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.89 and a 200-day moving average of $55.09. Geberit has a 1 year low of $44.30 and a 1 year high of $83.59.

About Geberit

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers installation and flushing systems, such as installation technology and flushing systems for toilets, including cisterns and fittings; and piping systems consisting of building drainage and supply systems, as well as piping technology for use in buildings for drinking water, heating, gas, and other media.

