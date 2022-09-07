Geeq (GEEQ) Reaches Market Cap of $3.88 Million

Geeq (GEEQ) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. Geeq has a total market capitalization of $3.88 million and approximately $759,335.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Geeq coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000720 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Geeq has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005176 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,325.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004359 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005291 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005174 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002646 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.09 or 0.00134993 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00036683 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022769 BTC.

Geeq (GEEQ) is a coin. Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,855,558 coins. Geeq’s official Twitter account is @GeeqOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Geeq’s official message board is geeq.io/category/news. The official website for Geeq is geeq.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Geeq is based on a new blockchain consensus protocol called Proof of Honesty(PoH). PoH empowers users who hold tokens on the platform to determine for themselves whether the network of validating nodes is behaving honestly. This allows Geeq to provide 99% Byzantine Fault Tolerance (BFT) while delivering rapid transaction finality at extremely low transactions cost. An additional protocol based on economic mechanism design gives Geeq Strategically Provable Security (SPS). “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geeq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Geeq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Geeq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

