Gems Trading Up 3.7% Over Last Week (GEM)

Gems (GEM) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 7th. Over the last week, Gems has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar. Gems has a total market cap of $129,503.76 and approximately $25,390.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gems coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005258 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,020.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004374 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005376 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005256 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002689 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.85 or 0.00135884 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00036388 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023135 BTC.

About Gems

GEM is a coin. Its launch date was January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,203,292,896 coins. The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol. Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg. The official message board for Gems is blog.gems.org. Gems ‘s official website is gems.org.

Gems Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gems is a human task crowdsourcing protocol based on the Ethereum blockchain. Gems will leverage the blockchain technology to disincentivize malicious actors and reward fair players featuring a staking mechanism to ensure task completion, a trust mechanism to track worker integrity, and a payment system to reduce transaction fees. Gems token (GEM) will be used as the utility token within the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gems directly using U.S. dollars.

