General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,991 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 845 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $19,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 128.2% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $16,225,220.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 781,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,360,561.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

General Dynamics Stock Down 0.1 %

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GD shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen set a $260.00 price objective on General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.38.

General Dynamics stock opened at $224.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.86. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $188.64 and a fifty-two week high of $254.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $225.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.13.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 8.61%. General Dynamics’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. Analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 42.64%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

