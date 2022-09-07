General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 85.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 240,821 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,388,717 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $10,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,828,001 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,507,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,288 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,568,028 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,968,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,694 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 218,225.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,682,486 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $802,201,000 after purchasing an additional 13,676,219 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,800,995 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $750,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $711,435,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:GM opened at $38.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.79. General Motors has a 52 week low of $30.33 and a 52 week high of $67.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.23.

General Motors Cuts Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.42). General Motors had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $35.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Benchmark cut their price objective on General Motors from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price objective on General Motors to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on General Motors from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.76.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

