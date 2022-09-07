Genesis Vision (GVT) Trading 10.9% Lower Over Last Week

Genesis Vision (GVT) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. One Genesis Vision coin can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00001083 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Genesis Vision has traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar. Genesis Vision has a total market capitalization of $903,288.15 and $3,080.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005310 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,835.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005428 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004306 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005309 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002715 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.36 or 0.00134638 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00036000 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023362 BTC.

About Genesis Vision

Genesis Vision (GVT) is a coin. It was first traded on October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 coins and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 coins. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here. Genesis Vision’s official website is genesis.vision.

Genesis Vision Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genesis Vision should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Genesis Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

