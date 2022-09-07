Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 401,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,573 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.22% of Genpact worth $17,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in G. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Genpact by 4.4% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Genpact by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 23,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 6,613 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Genpact by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 172,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,503,000 after buying an additional 38,677 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in Genpact by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 132,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,744,000 after buying an additional 11,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Genpact in the 1st quarter valued at about $184,000. 95.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Heather White sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total transaction of $725,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,479,187.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Genpact news, SVP Heather White sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total transaction of $725,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,479,187.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 10,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total transaction of $473,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 183,685 shares in the company, valued at $8,697,484.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,000 shares of company stock worth $2,630,200. Corporate insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Shares of NYSE:G opened at $45.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Genpact Limited has a 52 week low of $37.68 and a 52 week high of $54.03.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Genpact had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Genpact’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

