Genshiro Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $2.48 Million (GENS)

Genshiro (GENS) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. Genshiro has a market cap of $2.48 million and approximately $1.96 million worth of Genshiro was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Genshiro coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Genshiro has traded up 22.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Genshiro alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005204 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 203.4% against the dollar and now trades at $171.07 or 0.00890258 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.49 or 0.00861206 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00016332 BTC.

Genshiro Coin Profile

Genshiro’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 823,467,505 coins. Genshiro’s official Twitter account is @GenshiroDeFi.

Genshiro Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genshiro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genshiro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Genshiro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Genshiro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Genshiro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.