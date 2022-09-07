Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 41.0% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 27,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 40.4% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 12.6% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 16.6% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 45.1% during the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 12,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 4,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $157.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.97. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $115.63 and a 52 week high of $161.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $147.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.08.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 31.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.895 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GPC. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Genuine Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.20.

Genuine Parts Profile

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

