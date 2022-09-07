Genuit Group (LON:GEN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $330.00

Genuit Group plc (LON:GEN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 330 ($3.99) and last traded at GBX 330.08 ($3.99), with a volume of 33277 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 337.50 ($4.08).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Genuit Group from GBX 580 ($7.01) to GBX 530 ($6.40) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Genuit Group in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Genuit Group from GBX 713 ($8.62) to GBX 661 ($7.99) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Get Genuit Group alerts:

Genuit Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.37. The firm has a market cap of £834.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,800.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 394.37 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 441.96.

Genuit Group Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a GBX 4.10 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Genuit Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.21%.

In other Genuit Group news, insider Paul James purchased 6,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 390 ($4.71) per share, with a total value of £24,718.20 ($29,867.33). In other Genuit Group news, insider Joe Vorih purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 335 ($4.05) per share, with a total value of £25,125 ($30,358.87). Also, insider Paul James acquired 6,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 390 ($4.71) per share, for a total transaction of £24,718.20 ($29,867.33).

About Genuit Group

(Get Rating)

Genuit Group plc develops, manufactures, and sells water, climate, and ventilation management solutions in the United Kingdom, rest of the Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Residential Systems, and Commercial and Infrastructure Systems. It offers above and below ground drainage systems, rainwater solutions, and various plastic hot and cold plumbing products, as well as commercial ventilation, underfloor heating, hydronic filters, and plastic plumbing systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genuit Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuit Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.