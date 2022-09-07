GeoDB Price Tops $0.0054 on Major Exchanges (GEO)

GeoDB (GEO) traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 7th. In the last week, GeoDB has traded 18.8% lower against the US dollar. GeoDB has a market capitalization of $369,708.97 and approximately $940.00 worth of GeoDB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GeoDB coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

GeoDB alerts:

GeoDB Profile

GeoDB is a coin. It was first traded on August 18th, 2013. GeoDB’s total supply is 313,171,077 coins and its circulating supply is 67,941,419 coins. GeoDB’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. GeoDB’s official message board is medium.com/@GeoDataBlock. GeoDB’s official website is www.geodb.com.

GeoDB Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoDB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeoDB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GeoDB using one of the exchanges listed above.

