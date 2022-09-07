GeoDB Price Tops $0.0054 on Major Exchanges (GEO)

GeoDB (GEO) traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 7th. In the last week, GeoDB has traded 18.8% lower against the US dollar. GeoDB has a market capitalization of $369,708.97 and approximately $940.00 worth of GeoDB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GeoDB coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005287 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18,929.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005405 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004314 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005281 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002702 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.53 or 0.00134852 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00035903 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023247 BTC.
GeoDB Profile
GeoDB is a coin. It was first traded on August 18th, 2013. GeoDB’s total supply is 313,171,077 coins and its circulating supply is 67,941,419 coins. GeoDB’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. GeoDB’s official message board is medium.com/@GeoDataBlock. GeoDB’s official website is www.geodb.com.
GeoDB Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoDB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeoDB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GeoDB using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for GeoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GeoDB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.