GET Protocol (GET) Price Up 5.3% Over Last 7 Days

GET Protocol (GET) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. One GET Protocol coin can now be bought for $1.68 or 0.00008626 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GET Protocol has a market cap of $19.08 million and approximately $66,929.00 worth of GET Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GET Protocol has traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005150 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,423.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004356 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005268 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005149 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002633 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00135689 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00036555 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022654 BTC.

About GET Protocol

GET Protocol (CRYPTO:GET) is a coin. Its launch date was October 13th, 2017. GET Protocol’s total supply is 23,368,773 coins and its circulating supply is 11,388,258 coins. The official website for GET Protocol is guts.tickets. The official message board for GET Protocol is blog.guts.tickets. The Reddit community for GET Protocol is /r/GETprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GET Protocol’s official Twitter account is @GUTStickets and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GET Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Guaranteed Entrance Token (GET) Protocol, initiated by GUTS Tickets, is a smart ticketing protocol that facilitates the sale of tickets by issuing smart tickets to wallet addresses on the blockchain. The GET team vision is that end-users do not need any technical knowledge in order to use the platform. With this in mind, GUTS has facilitated many events with its application over the last year and has actually sold thousands of real-world tickets in The Netherlands. Together with industry advisers such as manager of No. 1 DJ in the World of Martin Garrix and booker of Adèle the GET team plan to build an honest and transparent ticketing industry. The GET token is an ERC-20 token that will be used to purchase event's tickets. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GET Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GET Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GET Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

