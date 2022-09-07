GeyserCoin (GSR) Price Reaches $0.0064 on Top Exchanges

GeyserCoin (GSR) traded up 86.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. During the last week, GeyserCoin has traded 137.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. GeyserCoin has a total market cap of $11,006.41 and approximately $1.00 worth of GeyserCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GeyserCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0064 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00030608 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00009010 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00042630 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Stargate Finance (STG) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003681 BTC.

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000167 BTC.

GeyserCoin is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. GeyserCoin’s total supply is 1,710,640 coins. The official website for GeyserCoin is geysercoin.com. GeyserCoin’s official Twitter account is @GeyserCoin_Dev and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GSR is a new approach to the coin mining system. It has divided PoW and PoS, which replace each other every two weeks. Proof Of Work – GeyserCoin is gaining strength before the “eruption” and allows miners to get coins using their equipment. Proof Of Stake – the most profitable part of mining, aiming to give 100% per annum.”

