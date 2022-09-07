Gitcoin (GTC) Trading Up 9.2% This Week

Gitcoin (GTC) traded up 11.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 7th. One Gitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.38 or 0.00012275 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gitcoin has a market capitalization of $33.80 million and approximately $9.58 million worth of Gitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Gitcoin has traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar.

About Gitcoin

Gitcoin (GTC) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 11th, 2017. Gitcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,198,202 coins. Gitcoin’s official Twitter account is @gitcoin. The Reddit community for Gitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/gitcoincommunity.

Gitcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Game is an Ethereum-based gaming platform. GTC is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on the Game's ecosystem. “

