Global Game Coin (GGC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $89,680.00

Global Game Coin (GGC) traded up 30.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. During the last seven days, Global Game Coin has traded 36.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Global Game Coin has a total market cap of $26.16 million and $89,680.00 worth of Global Game Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Global Game Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.06 or 0.00010248 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Global Game Coin Coin Profile

GGC is a coin. It launched on January 31st, 2019. Global Game Coin’s total supply is 12,726,274 coins. Global Game Coin’s official website is gg.world. Global Game Coin’s official Twitter account is @GingrSwiss.

According to CryptoCompare, “GG World Lottery is a global lottery created with players in mind, to bring users the opportunity of making all their dreams come true and change their lives forever with the biggest guaranteed minimum jackpot worth $100 000 000. The lottery is based on 5+2 matrix, which means the player picks 5 main numbers within 1 to 50 range and 2 additional numbers from a pool of 12 numbers. Picking all numbers correctly makes the player eligible for the jackpot. The lottery has 13 prize tiers. GG World Lottery is operated by White Lotto BV., Registered address Abraham de Veerstraat 7, Willemstad Curacao. The software is supplied by GG International Ltd registered at Trident Chambers, Road Town, Tortola, British Virgin Islands DUNS: #81-549-9714. “

