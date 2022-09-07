Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Global Payments by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Global Payments by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in Global Payments by 128.6% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Global Payments by 99.1% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 85.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Payments Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE:GPN opened at $126.33 on Wednesday. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.52 and a 1 year high of $175.73. The stock has a market cap of $35.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 689.20, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $122.14 and a 200-day moving average of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.02. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 0.87%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 555.59%.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on GPN. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Global Payments from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Global Payments from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $197.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $175.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.29.

Insider Transactions at Global Payments

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $466,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,737 shares in the company, valued at $3,827,768.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

