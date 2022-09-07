GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of GlycoMimetics from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

GlycoMimetics Stock Performance

Shares of GLYC stock opened at $0.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.84. The company has a market cap of $38.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.76. GlycoMimetics has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $2.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GlycoMimetics

GlycoMimetics ( NASDAQ:GLYC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that GlycoMimetics will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLYC. Eversept Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics in the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GlycoMimetics by 7.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 434,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 30,466 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in GlycoMimetics by 20.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 566,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 95,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in GlycoMimetics by 2.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,990,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 39,001 shares in the last quarter. 50.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GlycoMimetics

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. It is developing uproleselan, an E-selectin inhibitor, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as in phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

