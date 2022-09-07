GNY Price Reaches $0.0120 on Exchanges (GNY)

GNY (GNY) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. One GNY coin can now be purchased for $0.0120 or 0.00000063 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GNY has a market capitalization of $2.30 million and $77,008.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GNY has traded 15.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005268 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,974.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004366 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005389 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005270 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002695 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.65 or 0.00135158 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00036386 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023190 BTC.

GNY Coin Profile

GNY is a coin. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2020. GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 coins. GNY’s official message board is medium.com/@GNY.IO. GNY’s official Twitter account is @gny_io. The official website for GNY is www.gny.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “GNY introduces machine learning to pre-existing blockchains, offering smart APIs that bridge to Ethereum, to Asch, to Lisk and any developer working with the universal system. With GNY Centre, GNY brings its own dedicated blockchain that can host side chains, offering a powerful set of tools to launch and host the users' own project from conception to implementation in a developer-friendly environment built around artificial intelligence. “

