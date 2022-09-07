GoByte (GBX) Hits Market Capitalization of $74,283.18

GoByte (GBX) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. During the last seven days, GoByte has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar. GoByte has a market capitalization of $74,283.18 and $19.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoByte coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 37.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Columbus (CBS) traded down 36.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000334 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded up 101% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FeatherCoin (FTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoByte Coin Profile

GoByte (CRYPTO:GBX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GoByte is gobyte.network. The official message board for GoByte is community.gobyte.network. GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GoByte

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

