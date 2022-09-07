Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Given New $35.50 Price Target at B. Riley

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by B. Riley from $33.50 to $35.50 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

GLNG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Golar LNG from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Clarkson Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Golar LNG in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Shares of GLNG opened at $27.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. Golar LNG has a fifty-two week low of $10.65 and a fifty-two week high of $30.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its position in Golar LNG by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 6,800,187 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $84,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,318 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Golar LNG by 11.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,573,821 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $104,054,000 after purchasing an additional 470,416 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Golar LNG by 324.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,582,678 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $58,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974,914 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Golar LNG by 27.2% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,791,494 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $40,756,000 after purchasing an additional 382,533 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Golar LNG by 4.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,616,286 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $36,771,000 after purchasing an additional 64,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

Golar LNG Limited designs, builds, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction and regasification of LNG. It operates through Shipping and FLNG segments. The company engages in the operation and chartering of LNG carriers, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs), as well as operates external vessels.

