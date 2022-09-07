Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Given New $35.50 Price Target at B. Riley

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by B. Riley from $33.50 to $35.50 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.
GLNG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Golar LNG from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Clarkson Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Golar LNG in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $26.75.
Shares of GLNG opened at $27.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. Golar LNG has a fifty-two week low of $10.65 and a fifty-two week high of $30.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.78.
Golar LNG Limited designs, builds, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction and regasification of LNG. It operates through Shipping and FLNG segments. The company engages in the operation and chartering of LNG carriers, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs), as well as operates external vessels.
