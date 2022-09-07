Goldcoin Hits Market Cap of $1.04 Million (GLC)

Goldcoin (GLC) traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. During the last week, Goldcoin has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar. One Goldcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Goldcoin has a total market cap of $1.04 million and $3,059.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000318 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00027288 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.31 or 0.00292400 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001239 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000936 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000411 BTC.

About Goldcoin

Goldcoin (CRYPTO:GLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 44,050,155 coins and its circulating supply is 43,681,422 coins. Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Goldcoin is www.goldcointalk.org. The official website for Goldcoin is www.goldcoin.org. The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Goldcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “GoldCoin (GLD) is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency – With large vibrant support, trading communities, real world appeal and an extremely devoted development team, GoldCoin is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency. Block time + difficulty changes depending on the height of the block chain along with demarcated block rewards. The GoldCoin team have implemented Golden River – a method to adjust the block time each block to counteract large swings in hashing power pointed at the network – this method is smoother than than the Kimoto Gravity well meaning block times are more closely regulated. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goldcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Goldcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

