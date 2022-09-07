Gondola Finance (GDL) Price Up 23.5% Over Last 7 Days

Gondola Finance (GDL) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 7th. One Gondola Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gondola Finance has a market capitalization of $10,585.12 and approximately $37,394.00 worth of Gondola Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Gondola Finance has traded up 23.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005197 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,246.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004380 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005313 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005197 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002657 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.02 or 0.00135200 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00036731 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022864 BTC.

About Gondola Finance

Gondola Finance (GDL) is a coin. Gondola Finance’s official Twitter account is @GodlyCoin.

Buying and Selling Gondola Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The GDL project club has become popular with crowdfunding companies and private members via Initial Coin Offering (ICO) within the last 2 months. GDL is an Ethereum based blockchain smart contract and governed ecosystem that applies blockchain technology by using the value of business schemes and investment ideas. It is a united and strong community that aims to grow together and create a powerful economy. The GDL is building not only a strong community but also working on various development projects to benefit from collective investment and grow profit in gross. It has already started its own manufacturing of natural marble and granite tiles from Asia/Europe and planning to start its own airline ticketing agency with Holiday packages including hotel reservation and car rental.GDL will replace the current banking transactions by using our new prepaid card which is soon to be launched before the end of this year. “

