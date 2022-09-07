Graviocoin (GIO) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $70.00

Graviocoin (GIO) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. Over the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. Graviocoin has a total market cap of $1.13 million and $70.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Graviocoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0156 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Graviocoin Coin Profile

Graviocoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net.

Graviocoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

