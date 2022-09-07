Gravity Finance (GFI) Reaches Market Capitalization of $818,561.03

Gravity Finance (GFI) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 7th. Gravity Finance has a market cap of $818,561.03 and $3.00 worth of Gravity Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Gravity Finance has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Gravity Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005175 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001748 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002449 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.32 or 0.00855442 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015958 BTC.
About Gravity Finance
Gravity Finance’s total supply is 1,199,999,974 coins and its circulating supply is 352,267,212 coins. Gravity Finance’s official Twitter account is @Gravity_Finance. The Reddit community for Gravity Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GravityFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Gravity Finance
Receive News & Updates for Gravity Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gravity Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.