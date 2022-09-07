Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE – Get Rating) shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.33 and last traded at $11.59. 3,369,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 4,207,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.56.

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.21.

