Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 14,088 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 625,808 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,088 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.11% of NortonLifeLock worth $17,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 28.8% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 10.4% in the first quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 4,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 2.6% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 2.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank boosted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 1.6% in the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 35,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on NortonLifeLock to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut NortonLifeLock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.40.

Insider Transactions at NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Stock Performance

In other news, Director Peter A. Feld bought 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.03 per share, with a total value of $11,015,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,024,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,608,458.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Peter A. Feld purchased 1,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.38 per share, with a total value of $31,332,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,181,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,491,772.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Peter A. Feld purchased 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.03 per share, with a total value of $11,015,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,024,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,608,458.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NortonLifeLock stock opened at $22.11 on Wednesday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.55 and a 52-week high of $30.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.71.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 565.66% and a net margin of 30.35%. The company had revenue of $708.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.32 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

NortonLifeLock Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is 34.97%.

About NortonLifeLock

(Get Rating)

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

Featured Articles

