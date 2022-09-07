Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Reduces Stock Position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its stake in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 718,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 45,927 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.18% of Cameco worth $21,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 1.1% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 60,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cameco by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Cameco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Cameco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Cameco by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 12,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCJ opened at $28.67 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.99 and its 200 day moving average is $24.93. Cameco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.03 and a fifty-two week high of $32.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 238.94 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 6.02.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Rating ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $437.25 million during the quarter. Cameco had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 1.17%. Sell-side analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on CCJ. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Cameco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.89.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

