Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 2,865 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,560 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,865 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.07% of Equifax worth $21,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFX. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Equifax in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank bought a new stake in Equifax in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Equifax in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Equifax from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of Equifax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.13.

Equifax stock opened at $187.38 on Wednesday. Equifax Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.25 and a 1 year high of $300.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $199.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.94. The company has a market cap of $22.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 26.69%. Equifax’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.66%.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

