Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 8,219 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,219 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.09% of Genuine Parts worth $17,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GPC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter valued at $184,165,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,081,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,139,431,000 after purchasing an additional 284,554 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 926.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 213,771 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,939,000 after purchasing an additional 192,938 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 633,835 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $79,876,000 after purchasing an additional 178,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 518.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 206,657 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,973,000 after purchasing an additional 173,220 shares during the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.20.

Genuine Parts Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE GPC opened at $157.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $147.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.08. The company has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.97. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $115.63 and a 1-year high of $161.45.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.67% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.895 dividend. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 46.37%.

Genuine Parts Profile

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.