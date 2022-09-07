Green Climate World (WGC) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $3.55 Million

Green Climate World (WGC) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. Green Climate World has a total market cap of $3.55 million and $229,595.00 worth of Green Climate World was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Green Climate World has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Green Climate World coin can currently be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00001719 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005205 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,216.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004373 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005325 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005199 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002662 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.91 or 0.00134845 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00036640 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022900 BTC.

About Green Climate World

Green Climate World is a coin. Green Climate World’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,735,989 coins. Green Climate World’s official Twitter account is @WeGen_Official.

Green Climate World Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The WeGen (World Ecosystem for Genuine Products) Platform is an anti-counterfeit system using a unique 3D label technology tied to an immutable blockchain. It aims to create a culture for the global supply chain ecosystem where manufacturers, distributors, and consumers are able to effectively respond to the counterfeit industry while being rewarded for doing so. “

