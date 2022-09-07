Greenidge Generation (GREE) & Its Competitors Critical Comparison

Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE – Get Rating) is one of 146 publicly-traded companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Greenidge Generation to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Greenidge Generation and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Greenidge Generation alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greenidge Generation 0 1 1 0 2.50 Greenidge Generation Competitors 382 2539 4697 60 2.58

Greenidge Generation currently has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 371.70%. As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 57.07%. Given Greenidge Generation’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Greenidge Generation is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenidge Generation -105.74% 6.12% 3.32% Greenidge Generation Competitors -63.42% -1,497.80% -11.37%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Greenidge Generation and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Greenidge Generation and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Greenidge Generation $107.28 million -$44.48 million -0.54 Greenidge Generation Competitors $889.44 million $6.56 million -14.48

Greenidge Generation’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Greenidge Generation. Greenidge Generation is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

23.8% of Greenidge Generation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.5% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by institutional investors. 66.9% of Greenidge Generation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.5% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Greenidge Generation rivals beat Greenidge Generation on 7 of the 11 factors compared.

Greenidge Generation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. operates as an integrated cryptocurrency datacenter and power generation company. The company owns and operates cryptocurrency datacenters in New York and South Carolina. It also owns and operates a 106 MW power generation facility. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Fairfield, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for Greenidge Generation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenidge Generation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.