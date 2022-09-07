Gregory Ridder Buys 250,000 Shares of Spirit Technology Solutions Ltd (ASX:ST1) Stock

Spirit Technology Solutions Ltd (ASX:ST1 – Get Rating) insider Gregory Ridder acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$15,500.00 ($10,839.16).

Spirit Technology Solutions Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.98.

Spirit Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Spirit Technology Solutions Ltd. provides telecommunication, cloud, managed IT, and cyber security services to small, medium, and enterprise size businesses in Australia. The company offers managed IT services; cyber security; work from home; back-up internet connections and unified communications; personal and business internet; and IT support services.

