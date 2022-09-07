Greif (NYSE:GEF) Rating Increased to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $70.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $52.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 5.11% from the company’s previous close.

GEF has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Greif from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Greif in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Greif from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Greif presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.20.

Shares of Greif stock opened at $66.60 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Greif has a 1-year low of $53.65 and a 1-year high of $72.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.93.

Greif ( NYSE:GEF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.35. Greif had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. Greif’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Greif will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark A. Emkes sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total value of $374,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,141,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 3,247 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total value of $228,751.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,313,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,017,284.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Emkes sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total transaction of $374,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,141,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,581 shares of company stock worth $3,620,288. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GEF. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Greif during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greif during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Greif by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its position in shares of Greif by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greif during the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

