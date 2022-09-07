Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Stake Increased by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.05% of Guaranty Bancshares worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 2.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 50,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Guaranty Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $1,807,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 18.7% during the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 111,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 17,560 shares during the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $2,379,000. Finally, Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $270,000. Institutional investors own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Richard W. Baker acquired 1,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.49 per share, for a total transaction of $35,110.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 551,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,012,405.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Tyson T. Abston sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $371,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,835,670.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard W. Baker acquired 1,018 shares of Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.49 per share, with a total value of $35,110.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 551,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,012,405.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,777 shares of company stock worth $61,296 and have sold 30,000 shares worth $1,103,220. 26.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Guaranty Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GNTY opened at $34.67 on Wednesday. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.01 and a twelve month high of $44.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $419.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.75.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 30.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guaranty Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James downgraded shares of Guaranty Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

Guaranty Bancshares Profile

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

