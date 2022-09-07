GXChain Hits Market Capitalization of $45.80 Million (GXC)

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. GXChain has a market capitalization of $45.80 million and $4,176.00 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GXChain has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar. One GXChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.61 or 0.00003160 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000320 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000186 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded 116.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00075781 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXChain (GXC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

