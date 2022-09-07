GYSR (GYSR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $11,217.00

GYSR (GYSR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 7th. One GYSR coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000468 BTC on major exchanges. GYSR has a market cap of $821,261.69 and approximately $11,217.00 worth of GYSR was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GYSR has traded down 25.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005336 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002468 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.43 or 0.00882713 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00016441 BTC.

GYSR Profile

GYSR’s official Twitter account is @gysr_io. The official message board for GYSR is medium.com/gysr. The official website for GYSR is gysr.io.

Buying and Selling GYSR

