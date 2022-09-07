GYSR (GYSR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $11,217.00

GYSR (GYSR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 7th. One GYSR coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000468 BTC on major exchanges. GYSR has a market cap of $821,261.69 and approximately $11,217.00 worth of GYSR was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GYSR has traded down 25.1% against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005336 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001721 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002468 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.43 or 0.00882713 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00016441 BTC.
GYSR Profile
GYSR’s official Twitter account is @gysr_io. The official message board for GYSR is medium.com/gysr. The official website for GYSR is gysr.io.
Buying and Selling GYSR
Receive News & Updates for GYSR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GYSR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.