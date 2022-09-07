GYSR Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $821,261.69 (GYSR)

GYSR (GYSR) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 7th. Over the last week, GYSR has traded 25.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GYSR coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000468 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GYSR has a total market capitalization of $821,261.69 and approximately $11,217.00 worth of GYSR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,031.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $633.44 or 0.03291260 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005196 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002459 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.40 or 0.00859371 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00016441 BTC.

About GYSR

The official website for GYSR is gysr.io. GYSR’s official Twitter account is @gysr_io. The official message board for GYSR is medium.com/gysr.

Buying and Selling GYSR

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GYSR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GYSR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GYSR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

