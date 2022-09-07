Haleon (LON:HLN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $241.20

Haleon plc (LON:HLN – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 241.20 ($2.91) and last traded at GBX 244.39 ($2.95), with a volume of 14565955 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 247.15 ($2.99).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HLN shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.35) target price on shares of Haleon in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays upgraded shares of Haleon to an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 348 ($4.20) target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 368 ($4.45) price target on shares of Haleon in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.38) price target on shares of Haleon in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.62) price target on shares of Haleon in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 331.20 ($4.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.61, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 3.04. The company has a market cap of £23.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,641.00.

In other news, insider John Young bought 80,541 shares of Haleon stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 312 ($3.77) per share, for a total transaction of £251,287.92 ($303,634.51). In related news, insider John Young purchased 80,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 312 ($3.77) per share, with a total value of £251,287.92 ($303,634.51). Also, insider Dave Lewis purchased 63,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 317 ($3.83) per share, for a total transaction of £200,188.67 ($241,890.61).

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

