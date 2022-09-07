HaloDAO Hits One Day Volume of $1,876.00 (RNBW)

HaloDAO (RNBW) traded 103.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. One HaloDAO coin can now be bought for $0.0100 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, HaloDAO has traded 101.8% higher against the dollar. HaloDAO has a total market cap of $55,891.10 and $1,876.00 worth of HaloDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005292 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001719 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002456 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.45 or 0.00875476 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00016062 BTC.
HaloDAO Coin Profile
HaloDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,602,877 coins. HaloDAO’s official Twitter account is @halodaofinance.
Buying and Selling HaloDAO
