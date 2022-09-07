Hamster (HAM) Market Cap Hits $4.67 Million

Hamster (HAM) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 7th. One Hamster coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Hamster has traded down 14.5% against the US dollar. Hamster has a total market cap of $4.67 million and $111,613.00 worth of Hamster was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005285 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001726 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002475 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.39 or 0.00873964 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00016325 BTC.
About Hamster
Hamster’s official Twitter account is @hamster_finance.
