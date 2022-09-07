Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 (NASDAQ:HWCPZ) Shares Down 0.4%

Shares of Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 (NASDAQ:HWCPZ – Get Rating) were down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.81 and last traded at $24.95. Approximately 14,720 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 10,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.04.
Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 Stock Down 0.4 %
The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.51.
Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.3906 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st.
