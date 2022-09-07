Handshake (HNS) One Day Volume Hits $80,240.00

Handshake (HNS) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. One Handshake coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0567 or 0.00000299 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Handshake has a total market capitalization of $29.81 million and $80,240.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Handshake has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,974.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,565.73 or 0.08251597 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.83 or 0.00188821 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00027051 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.57 or 0.00292848 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $149.34 or 0.00787054 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $114.73 or 0.00604660 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001247 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About Handshake

Handshake (HNS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 498,388,271 coins and its circulating supply is 526,179,626 coins. The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS. Handshake’s official website is handshake.org. Handshake’s official message board is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake.

Buying and Selling Handshake

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Handshake should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Handshake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

