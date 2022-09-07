Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $177.08.

Several research analysts recently commented on HVRRY shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Hannover Rück in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Hannover Rück from €180.00 ($183.67) to €175.00 ($178.57) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Hannover Rück from €138.20 ($141.02) to €140.40 ($143.27) in a research report on Monday, August 29th.

Shares of HVRRY stock opened at $74.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.78. Hannover Rück has a 12-month low of $65.98 and a 12-month high of $102.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.62.

Hannover Rück ( OTCMKTS:HVRRY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter. Hannover Rück had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 4.23%. As a group, research analysts predict that Hannover Rück will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

