happy birthday coin (HBDC) Price Tops $0.0012

happy birthday coin (HBDC) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 7th. happy birthday coin has a total market cap of $11,900.20 and approximately $12,365.00 worth of happy birthday coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, happy birthday coin has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One happy birthday coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
happy birthday coin Coin Profile
happy birthday coin’s total supply is 7,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. happy birthday coin’s official message board is t.me/happycoinholdings. happy birthday coin’s official website is happycoinholdings.com. happy birthday coin’s official Twitter account is @HBDCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here.
