Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Receives $49.00 Average PT from Analysts

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.00.

HOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Friday, May 20th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th.

Insider Transactions at Harley-Davidson

In other news, Director Rafeh Masood acquired 1,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,062.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson Trading Down 1.1 %

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HOG. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Harley-Davidson by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,727,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,454,000 after buying an additional 194,089 shares during the last quarter. H Partners Management LLC raised its position in Harley-Davidson by 2.4% during the first quarter. H Partners Management LLC now owns 12,600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,440,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its position in Harley-Davidson by 3.0% during the first quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 7,208,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,021,000 after acquiring an additional 210,360 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.6% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,985,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,447,000 after buying an additional 78,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 5.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,111,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,985,000 after buying an additional 216,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOG opened at $37.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.90. Harley-Davidson has a 1-year low of $29.80 and a 1-year high of $44.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.21. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a positive change from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is 15.37%.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.

Featured Stories

