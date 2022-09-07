Harmony Price Reaches $0.0198 on Major Exchanges (ONE)

Harmony (ONE) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. One Harmony coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0198 or 0.00000104 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Harmony has a market capitalization of $248.46 million and $33.59 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Harmony has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005235 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,102.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.09 or 0.00167973 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004358 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005353 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005232 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002677 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.78 or 0.00134961 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00036269 BTC.

Harmony Profile

ONE is a EPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 13,594,392,136 coins and its circulating supply is 12,538,231,136 coins. Harmony’s official website is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops. Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol. The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Harmony Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. Learn more about Harmony’s Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) here. “

