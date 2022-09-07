Hashgard Trading Down 3.6% Over Last 7 Days (GARD)

Hashgard (GARD) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 7th. One Hashgard coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Hashgard has a market cap of $356,010.84 and approximately $19,242.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hashgard has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005256 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,029.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004362 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005373 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005255 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002688 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.73 or 0.00135203 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00036357 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023123 BTC.

Hashgard Coin Profile

Hashgard (CRYPTO:GARD) is a coin. It was first traded on May 4th, 2018. Hashgard’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hashgard’s official website is www.hashgard.io. Hashgard’s official message board is medium.com/@hashgard.

Hashgard Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hashgard is a public blockchain that establishes a secure decentralized asset management protocol, initiated by the strategic director of Fenbushi Capital and managing partner of BKFUND, Charlie Xu, and co-founder of BKFUND, Tom Huang. Hashgard provides a large number of business modules, including operational-level on-chain data, advanced versions of asset management autonomous organization, a smart contract system tailored for asset management, able to systematically support the issuance, management, trusteeship, settlement, audit, process control, and dispute arbitration of decentralized assets. In 2020, Hashgard Mainnet was released and after it went live, ERC-20 GARD was converted to mainnet GARD at a ratio of 10:1 “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hashgard should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hashgard using one of the exchanges listed above.

