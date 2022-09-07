HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 41.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,448 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 76,761 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $6,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 1,108.6% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 7,387,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $480,732,000 after acquiring an additional 6,776,659 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,948,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670,315 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,029,926 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,826,000 after buying an additional 694,510 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 147.6% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,104,891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,200,000 after buying an additional 658,627 shares during the period. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 614.4% during the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 480,414 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,261,000 after buying an additional 413,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.59% of the company’s stock.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

HDFC Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HDB opened at $61.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.12. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52-week low of $50.61 and a 52-week high of $78.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80.

HDFC Bank Increases Dividend

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.66. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 22.96%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.5805 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is a positive change from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.52. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.31%.

About HDFC Bank

(Get Rating)

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers; as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.