Head-To-Head Analysis: BRC (NYSE:BRCC) vs. Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE)

Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE – Get Rating) and BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.6% of Vintage Wine Estates shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.1% of BRC shares are owned by institutional investors. 54.9% of Vintage Wine Estates shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Vintage Wine Estates and BRC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vintage Wine Estates 3.32% 5.05% 2.39% BRC N/A -310.89% 85.93%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vintage Wine Estates 0 0 2 0 3.00 BRC 0 5 3 0 2.38

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Vintage Wine Estates and BRC, as provided by MarketBeat.

Vintage Wine Estates currently has a consensus price target of 12.50, indicating a potential upside of 123.21%. BRC has a consensus price target of $16.43, indicating a potential upside of 87.97%. Given Vintage Wine Estates’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Vintage Wine Estates is more favorable than BRC.

Volatility and Risk

Vintage Wine Estates has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BRC has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vintage Wine Estates and BRC’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vintage Wine Estates $220.74 million 1.55 $9.87 million 0.06 93.35 BRC $233.10 million 7.93 -$13.85 million N/A N/A

Vintage Wine Estates has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BRC.

Summary

Vintage Wine Estates beats BRC on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vintage Wine Estates

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. produces and sells wines and craft spirits in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Layer Cake, Firesteed, Bar Dog, Middle Sister, Cherry Pie, Cartlidge & Browne, GAZE Wine Cocktails, Girard, Clos Pegase, Laetitia Vineyard and Winery, Swanson Vineyards, Kunde Family Winery, Viansa, and B.R. Cohn Winery. It also owns and operates hospitality facilities; and provides bottling, fulfillment, and storage services to other companies on a contract basis. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Incline Village, Nevada.

About BRC

BRC Inc., through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders. The company offers its products through convenience, grocery, drug, and mass merchandise stores; outdoor, do it yourself, and lifestyle retailers; and company operated and franchised Black Rifle Coffee retail coffee shop locations, as well as through e-commerce. BRC Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

