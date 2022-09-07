Head to Head Analysis: Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) and WISeKey International (NASDAQ:WKEY)

WISeKey International (NASDAQ:WKEY – Get Rating) and Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares WISeKey International and Brightcove’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WISeKey International N/A N/A N/A Brightcove -1.20% 2.63% 1.19%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares WISeKey International and Brightcove’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WISeKey International $22.26 million 1.13 -$20.34 million N/A N/A Brightcove $211.09 million 1.31 $5.40 million ($0.06) -110.17

Volatility and Risk

Brightcove has higher revenue and earnings than WISeKey International.

WISeKey International has a beta of 1.93, indicating that its share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brightcove has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for WISeKey International and Brightcove, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WISeKey International 0 0 1 0 3.00 Brightcove 0 2 0 0 2.00

WISeKey International currently has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 535.59%. Brightcove has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 142.06%. Given WISeKey International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe WISeKey International is more favorable than Brightcove.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.7% of WISeKey International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.2% of Brightcove shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.5% of WISeKey International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Brightcove shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About WISeKey International

WISeKey International Holding AG, a cybersecurity company, provides integrated security solutions for the internet of things (IoT) and digital identity ecosystems in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: IoT, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Managed Public Key Infrastructure (mPKI). It offers microcontrollers that provides identity to various connected devices; and mPKI, which include digital identity, certificate management and signing solutions, and trust services, as well as offers digital certificates; software as a service, including cloud-based certificate life-cycle-management and signing and authentication solutions; software licenses; post-contract customer support for cybersecurity applications; and infrastructure hosting and monitoring services. The company also develops, markets, hosts, and supports a range of solutions that enable secure digital identification of people, content, and objects by generating digital identities through its products and services in cybersecurity services, IoT, digital brand management, and mobile security, which enable clients to monetize their existing user bases, as well as expand its eco-system. In addition, the company operates ISTANA platform to manage components in an intelligent car by providing digital identities based on PKI technology.; and engages in financing, sales, and distribution activities. Further, it provides AI solutions through knowledge automation. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc. provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on multiple monetization models; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding technology. In addition, it provides video solutions, such as Brightcove CorpTV, an application that enables marketing videos, product announcements, training programs, and other live and on-demand content; Video Marketing Suite, a suite of video technologies to drive awareness, engagement, and conversion; Enterprise Video Suite, an enterprise-class platform for internal communications, employee training, live streaming, marketing, and e-commerce videos; and Virtual Events Experience, a platform to create customized, live, and virtual experiences. The company serves media, broadcasters, publishers, sports and entertainment companies, fashion, faith-based institutions, retail and e-commerce platforms, and hi-tech organizations, governments, educational institutions, and hospitality brands. It also sells its products in the America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan, and the Middle East. Brightcove Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

